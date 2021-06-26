James Island traffic diverted as crews respond to water main break

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) says James Island traffic at the intersection of Fort Johnson Road and Secessionville Road is being diverted due to a water main break.

A spokesperson with CPD says dispatch received an initial call about the break at 1:41 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

CPD says both Charleston Water System and Dominion Energy have been advised of the break. Motorists are being asked to exercise caution when approaching the intersection.

This is a developing story, News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene. Count on us to bring you updates as we learn more.

