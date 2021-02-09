Jeopardy! donates Alex Trebek’s wardrobe to The Doe Fund

FILE – This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” Trebek’s final week of episodes will air Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. All five episodes were taped in late October. (Jeopardy! via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jeopardy! on Tuesday announced that the show and the family of late host Alex Trebek have donated “a significant portion of” his wardrobe to The Doe Fund.

The Doe Fund is “an organization that provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.”

Matthew Trebek and Jeopardy! Costumer, Steven Zimbelman, pack Alex Trebek’s wardrobe for donation to The Doe Fund. Jeopardy Productions , Inc.

Trainees from The Doe Fund’s “Ready, Willing & Able” program, (r – l) Michael Smith, Joseph Calhoun and George Thomas , receive the donated wardrobe. The Doe Fund

Trebek and his family are longtime supporters of The Doe Fund, so it came as no surprise when Trebek’s son, Matthew, suggested making the donation.

Jeopardy! Executive Producer, Mike Richards, said “during his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

The donation consisted of 4 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks.

Men in The Doe Fund’s reentry program will use the clothing for job interviews.