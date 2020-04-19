Jewish Federation of Charleston hosting virtual Holocaust Remembrance Day event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston community will observe Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day virtually today, Sunday, April 19.

They will hold the commemoration on the video chat platform Zoom.

The program will begin at 4:00 PM with opening remarks and the reading of the names of many who were killed in the Holocaust with familial ties to Charleston.

The theme for this year is “remember the past to build the future.”

Allison Padilla-Goodman, Vice President of the Southern Division of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) will serve as the keynote speaker of the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone can register here or by going to the Charleston Jewish Federation’s Facebook page. Registration for the event is required due to security concerns.

The schedule for the commemoration is as follows: