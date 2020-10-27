Joe Cunningham, Nancy Mace push to earn final votes in SC01 candidate forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates for the 1st Congressional seat are making a final push for votes ahead of election day. State Representative Nancy Mace and Congressman Joe Cunningham met for a forum Tuesday, hosted by the Rotary Club of Charleston to address voters.

It’s the eleventh hour for the candidates ahead of the November 3rd election. Tuesday’s forum is expected to be the last time these two candidates will face off in-person and each say the focus remains on building and protecting the Lowcountry.

The candidates covered topics ranging from the economy to healthcare and more during the forum.

“South Carolina’s 1st Congressional district is really built on the backs of small businesses and we’ve got to continue to have low tax policy, pro businesses, pro-growth policy,” says Representative Mace.

Another question high on the minds of those in attendance, will there be more Covid-19 relief and how much can people expect. Congressman Cunningham is hopeful more stimulus can be passed.

“More rounds of PPP funding, some money for local communities who are stretched thin right now,” says Congressman Cunningham.

Cunningham and Mace took the chance for a final opportunity to earn a vote from voters at the forum in hopes of edging the other out in just a week.

“Our economy, healthcare, our infrastructure, off-shore drilling, racial and social issues, women’s issues, these are all things that I’ve worked on in a truly independent manner as a state law maker,” says Representative Mace.

“I told the constituents of the Lowcountry that I would fight like hell to pass a bill banning off-shore drilling and that’s exactly what I did,” says Congressman Cunningham.

And while the two disagree on many things, they both agree the 1st District comes first for whoever wins on election day.

“You look at our record, putting Lowcountry over party is something that we live by every single day and we’ve taken some votes that have upset some people in our own party,” says Congressman Cunningham.

“It’s about putting our area, our neck of the woods before anything else,” says Representative Mace.

Both candidates say they eager to begin work in the Lowcountry as soon as possible to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts and economic growth.

“Start rebuilding our communities and country now, lets not wait until the election,” says Representative Mace. “Let’s start now.”

At the end of the day, Cunningham says the people have a responsibility to choose the direction of the Lowcountry whether they vote for him or Representative Mace.

“Get out and vote, whether it’s early or in person no matter what candidate you vote for,” says Congressman Cunningham.

The two candidates are expected to make campaign stops throughout the week to make a last minute push leading up to election day.