JOHN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Almost 50 doctors from around the Lowcountry and out-of-state are coming together to help about 450 patients a month at Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic.

The practice serves lower Charleston County’s island communities and hospitality industry workers on the peninsula and West Ashley.

“One of the reasons in just about everybody is the desire to help people,” said Dr. Richard Ulmer. “It helps one fulfill the reason one went into any of the healthcare industries or businesses to care for people who really cannot afford it otherwise.”

After he retired, Dr. Ulmer found out about the clinic from a newspaper article. He then started a career that’s spanned more than a decade and been dedicated to helping the less fortunate.

“Some people leave about as skeptical as they came in. But, many people leave feeling that they’ve been heard, their problems have been addressed and that there is help to be had at this clinic,” said Dr. Ulmer.

Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic started in 2006 and was opened two years later by two retired doctors from Atlanta who moved the the Lowcountry. The pair, Dr. Charlie Davis and Dr. Arthur Booth, saw the need for free healthcare in the poorer areas of Charleston County.

That mission has now been expanded as the clinic takes on more patients.

“We made the decision that we can expand to Hollywood, Meggett, Ravenel, Walterboro and also hospitality workers of West Ashley,” said Brenda Fall, the Clinic Director. “Now our biggest challenge is getting the word out and letting patients know that we are here. We want to become the primary care medical home for these patients.”

So far, the clinic has taken care of 55,000 unique patients since it opened. Dr. Ulmer is looking forward to seeing more people come to his exam room.

“The ones who don’t have insurance and work a hard schedule, they need to know that we’re here,” said Dr. Ulmer.

Patients must qualify for care at the Barrier Island’s Free Medical Clinic. You can find out if you are eligible here.