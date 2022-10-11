CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Johns Island is one step closer to becoming its own district within the City of Charleston.

On Tuesday, City Council approved the first reading of a new redistricting map that would move District Three from the Peninsula to Johns Island. The other option officials considered, was to move District Six to the Island.

Under this plan, a single council member will represent Johns Island which currently falls under District Five and is shared by a portion of West Ashley.

As a result of this change, Councilman Jason Sakran’s seat would be eliminated. Sakran, who has served on Council since 2019, spoke up during the meeting in support of the move.

“I support the version which moves District Three to Johns Island which essentially creates a situation where I no longer have a district to call home. Doing so will eliminate my ability to run for re-election in November 2023 but I feel very strongly about this,” said Sakran. “The taxpayers on Johns Island deserve equitable and proportionate representation and that is more important to me.”

Other members of the Council praised Sakran for this decision, acknowledging it was in the best interest of the greater good.

This vote allows District Six Councilman William Dudley Gregorie to finish the remaining two years left in his term, without losing his seat.

Another public meeting will be held to discuss the plan. It will then go before City Council again for its second reading.