Judge denies request to delay death penalty trial in fatal 2017 bank robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge has denied a request to delay the death penalty trial of the man accused of a deadly South Carolina bank robbery.

Brandon Council is accused of killing two female CresCom Bank employees and taking approximately $15,000 in cash during a 2017 robbery in Conway.

Last week, a judge approved a request to seal certain documents. They include attorney-client communications and defense strategy.

Council is being held at the Darlington County Jail. He was moved from the maximum-security unit at the Florence County Jail after filing a motion to be moved into the general population.

Council claimed he needed to be moved to effectively communicate with his legal team.