July 6 marks a day that may be special in many people’s hearts.

It is National Fried Chicken Day. This day is observed every year on July 6.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the practice of deep-frying chicken in fat was imported to the United States by Scottish immigrants.

This day can be seen as a celebration of America’s rich cultural melting pot.

So grab your friends and family and enjoy National Fried Chicken Day with a few pieces of golden, deep-fried goodness.