June 23 is National Pink Day.

According to the national day calendar, pink was first used as a color name in the late 17th century.

Although, pink is often associated with women and feminine attributes, it’s actually a versatile color.

It’s also a color that’s been chosen by many activists hoping to send a message.

For example, organizations have picked pink as a symbol in the fight against cancer and war and in support of women and LGBTQ rights.