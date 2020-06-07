June 6, 2020 marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day

Today is the anniversary of an important day in American and world history, the 76th anniversary of D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, Allied troops invaded Normandy, France to fight Nazi Germany in World War II.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France today to honor and pay tribute tho those who took part in the D-Day landings.

It would turn out to be the largest land and water invasion in history and a major turning point in the war.

The ceremony today took place against a quiet backdrop, as the coronavirus kept most people from attending.

More than 160,000 troops, 13,000 air crafts, and 5,000 ships took part in the operation.

Around 10,000 Allied soldiers were either killed, wounded, or went missing in action, among these troops were more than 66,000 Americans.