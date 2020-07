NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A rally and vigil is being held today in honor of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood Army Base in April and was found dead on July 1.

The rally will be on Sunday, July 5 at 5:00 pm at North Charleston City Hall.

The event will have music, speakers and is open to the public.

Everyone in attendance will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.