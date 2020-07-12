K-9 Spartan’s last call: Marshall County community, Sheriff Deputy says goodbye to his best friend

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — You may recall the story on Marshall County Sheriff Deputy Nate Klempa’s K-9 Spartan. Spartan was battling stage 4 cancer and unfortunately has passed away. Which is why the Benwood Fire Department held a flag raising memorial Saturday to honor their friend Nate, and to pay a tribute to this special dog.
God tells you to do the right thing. God tells you to do the right thing because there’s good people and like I said we love Nate, we love his dog, and that’s how it isJohn Waldrum, firefighter for Benwood Fire Department
Those at the Benwood Fire Department say Spartan was more than a man’s best friend, he was a special service dog to the community.