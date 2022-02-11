Katie Arrington enters South Carolina’s First Congressional District race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Representative Katie Arrington say she’s running against Nancy Mace for the first congressional seat. News 2’s spoke with Arrington one day after she was endorsed by former President Trump.

Arrington says she is running to prioritize the needs of the Lowcountry as she feels Rep. Mace has done the opposite.

“I want to get to congress. I have a mission I have to get done and prioritizing the needs of South Carolina is number one,” says Arrington.

Arrington is fighting her way to congress after serving in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019. She ran for the first congressional seat in 2018 once before, but lost to Joe Cunningham.

“This is supposed to be about servant leadership,” she says.

After that loss she served in the Trump Administration. She was suspended after allegedly leaking classified information, but now she’s been endorsed by former President Trump.

“It was great to be able to work hand in hand and daily with President Trump and the amazing people to help American’s,” Arrington says.

Looking forward for her campaign, Arrington says she wants to put the “America First Agenda” back in the priority of the Lowcountry. Something she believes Mace has not done.

“I don’t want to be on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC or anyone that will take me to talk about Monkey Island or not sending Panda’s back to China,” Arrington says.

Mace now endorsed by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley says she is the best fit to serve in congress.

“If you want someone to represent the Lowcountry with our fiscally conservative values, then I am here to serve,” says Rep. Mace.

“She sold out the first district of South Carolina and she sold out Donald Trump. The voters are not happy,” says Arrington.

Dr. Annie Andrews, a local pediatrician, launched her campaign for SC01 last fall. She was the first Democratic candidate to announce their bid against Incumbent Nancy Mace.

“Katie Arrington and I differ on most issues but we agree on one thing: Nancy Mace has sold out the Lowcountry and the people she represents in a selfish quest to become a media celebrity,” said Dr. Andrews in a statement Tuesday. “She’s more interested in climbing the political ladder and being famous than she is in delivering results for the Lowcountry. That’s why both parties agree that it’s time to defeat Nancy Mace.”