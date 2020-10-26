Katie’s Krops to celebrate 10 year anniversary of serving those in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday, October 29th, Katie’s Krops will celebrate ten years of free garden to table dinners to those in need all over the country.

It started with Katie Stagliano growing gardens and donating the produce.

Now, Katie’s Krops gardens are all over the country. Stagliano has given out more than 11,000 meals and remembers her journey and everyone she has met along the way.

“It’s crazy. I honestly could’ve never imagined that ten years later I would still be doing this, my life would’ve changed so much and that I would have made so many just amazing connections with people in the community and across the country. Just connecting with so many people that are so passionate about ending hunger,” said Katie Stagliano, Founder of Katie’s Krops.

A celebration honoring Katie’s Krops is set for this Thursday at Summerville Baptist Church.

A four course to-go dinner will be prepared for 600 people and distributed through car windows, starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday evening.