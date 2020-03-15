Keep students active while they’re out of school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Micca Know, who is the assistant executive director of the Early Childhood Academy, stopped by the 12 News studio to discuss how parents can keep student scholars active while they’re at home. A majority of the schools in Mississippi are closed for at least a week due to coronavirus concerns.

The Early Childhood Academy said parents should plan now to provide ongoing instruction for students.

MPB PBS has a free platform with interactive tools and lessons that are aligned with state education standards.

Officials with the academy said parents can learn more about the tool in a free, live online session on March 18. Register here: http://public.pbs.org/DistanceLearningResources

You can also try it out now at pbslearningmedia.org.

The public educational company Scholastic also came up with a way to keep kids busy and learning while school closures keep them home during coronavirus pandemic. Click here to learn more.