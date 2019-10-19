Keller Williams Young Professionals to host Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Head out to The Alley on Thursday, October 24th in your best pink outfit and bowl for a great cause. Keller Williams Young Professionals is putting on ‘Bowling for Boobs,’ a breast cancer fundraiser benefiting ‘Rockers for Knockers.’

This event is happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 dollars for general admission with 100% of the proceeds being donated to ‘Rockers for Knockers,’ a non-profit organization created to help promote breast cancer awareness through music.

Team tickets are also available for $300 dollars which includes a bowling lane for up to six players.

Ticket holders will receive 1 drink ticket and hor d’oeuvres. There will also be food and drink specials going on throughout the event.

If you’d like to learn more about the event, click here.



To purchase tickets or to donate, click here.