Kern County Public Health: 54 new COVID-19 cases, 818 total cases

by: Karen Cruz-Orduña

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Department of Public Health confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the total to 818 cases in the county.

As of today, a total of 422 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

According to their detailed data, 476 people are 18 to 49 years old, 193 are 50 to 64 years old, 80 others are 65 and older.

Currently, 60 children 17 and younger have tested positive.

There is not a specific age data for nine cases in people who are visiting the county.

Bakersfield East has 432 positive COVID-19 cases, having the highest number of cases in the area.

The Bakersfield West area has 241 cases, the Valley area has 98 cases, the Mountain area has 20 cases and the Desert has 18 cases.

According to Public Health’s data, there are 5,930 tests that have come back negative while 3,512 are pending.

