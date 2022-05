KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The only public beach access in Kiawah will have a delayed opening on Thursday.

According to Charleston County Parks, Kiawah Beachwalker Park will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday due to maintenance.

Charleston County Parks has not announced a change to parking fees for Thursday. Parking is $15 May through Memorial Day.

Beachwalker Park will close at sunset as usual.