CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s officially spring time and lots of tourists are enjoying all the Lowcountry has to offer.

Downtown Charleston was packed on Monday afternoon, with people from near and far. Employees at shops along King Street said recent events throughout the Lowcountry have brought lots of business, and the nice weather makes things even better.

“Business is definitely dependent on weather for sure, but business has been great. Foot traffic has been wonderful. We’ve been finding more of a draw during events like SEWE and the Charleston Wine and Food Festival,” said Paige Vigneron.

Vigneron is the Lead Design Specialist at House of Nomad on King. She said most of her shoppers are tourists.

Meanwhile, Charleston International Airport officials said passenger traffic in February was more than double what it was the same time last year.

Officials believe it will get even busier.

“Now with Spring, Charleston has so many events and people are starting to travel. Both people coming to Charleston we’re seeing a lot of people travelling through the airport,” said Hernan Peña, the Deputy Executive Director & COO of Charleston International Airport. “We anticipate that from now on, we will see increases in traffic compared to 2021.”

Now that the airport is getting busier, Peña advises travelers to get there at least two hours in advance.