King Street restaurant gets a “C” after recent inspections

Two recent inspections and two downgrades for Old Towne Restaurant on King Street. Right now it is a “C” on the front door.

A routine inspection on June 3 dropped them from an “A” to a “B”.

The follow-up inspection on June 7 didn’t help the cause.

Inspectors from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) flagged multiple priority violations, including proper cold holding temperatures, proper date marking of read-to-eat foods, and the inspector reported numerous flies in the dining area.

Since there were multiple priority violations, DHEC lowered the grad to a “C”. Inspectors will be back within 10 days for a follow-up.

