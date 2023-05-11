KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Williamsburg County School District Band Director has been nominated for a Grammy Award for the second time in his 15 year teaching career.

Dr. James L. Patterson is a quarterfinalist for the 2024 Music Educator Award which is given to a music teacher who goes above and beyond to teach their students.

“I never thought that I’d be nominated for anything. This is just something that I always saw myself doing,” said Dr. Patterson.

There are over 200 educators who have been nominated for next year’s awards. Being recognized is touching for Dr. Patterson, who has worked hard since he got to Kingstree High School.

“When I came after the pandemic a lot of the students had already graduated. The band program was small, but we built it up to over 100 students. The students here are passionate about it. We’ve tried to build a culture of musicians,” said Dr. Patterson.

In September, the semifinalists will be announced for the award. Regardless of whether or not he makes the next cut, Dr. Patterson is focused on making sure his students are doing their best.

“I just want to continue to motivate, to activate the excellence that these students are doing not only musically, but academically. My students are dual-enrollment students. they take technical college classes,” said Dr. Patterson.

The recognition is surreal for the teacher and musician, who has been wanting to teach music since grade school. The nomination is a full circle moment.

“It’s not about me because the band has to go on. The music doesn’t stop,” said Dr. Patterson.