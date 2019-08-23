Kittens being treated at Charleston Animal Society after accidentally being struck by weed eater

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Employees of a landscaping company brought in four kittens that were accidentally struck by lawn care equipment.

Officials stated that the kittens were in a tallgrass area and the workers accidentally ran over them with a weed eater. All four kittens are suffering from lacerations on their faces and paws and two have broken legs.

The Charleston Animal Society Facebook post added that the kitten’s prognoses who were hit by the weed eater are guarded. One of the kittens may not make it and is being closely monitored.

Wow, we are slammed with kittens and dogs in need! We received three kittens with broken legs, four that were less than… Posted by Charleston Animal Society on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

They are all being treated for lacerations and fluid build-up from the trauma. The veterinary team at Charleston Animal Society will monitor the kittens with the broken legs and decide a treatment protocol.