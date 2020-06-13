Knights of Columbus will host Flag Day ceremony on Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, will commemorate Flag Day by hosting a ceremony on the USS Yorktown.

The group will retire and replace an American Flag on the USS Yorktown with a short recitation accompanying each fold of the flag.

The ceremony will take place today, June 13 at 9:00 am.

It will be live streamed on Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum’s Facebook page and visitors may also view the ceremony in person aboard the Yorktown.

Normal admission charges will apply.