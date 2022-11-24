SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday at the Knightsville United Methodist Church.

“We have seen more and more people that need to be fed. That’s a basic necessity so that’s what we’re going to do today,” Pastor Robert Harper said.

The church hosted its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. An assembly line of volunteers worked all morning and afternoon prepping, packing, and handing out 3,000 turkey dinners.

“This is probably the biggest thing we do all year. Is this event,” said Elizabeth Henry. She and her brother started the event together before he passed away in 2019.

Cheryl Woodruff traveled from Ladson to grab a hot meal.

“I’ve been very blessed to have them do this for us, and I appreciate it very much,” Woodruff said.

Some church members handed out the food to cars, while others hit the road to deliver it. The church also made sure local police officers had a bite to eat while on the job.

2022 marks the 11th year the church held the massive giveaway. They partner with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to make it happen.

“We’re all brothers and sisters so you have to set your beliefs aside when you come together to serve other people,” said Elder Frazier, who serves as a missionary.

Organizers said the food was donated from Publix, Food Lion, and Walmart.