Labor Day 2019 brings more troopers on the roads and cheaper gas prices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Labor Day is looked at as the unofficial end of summer, which means many people will be on the roads traveling.

With so many people traveling, Highway Patrol Officer Lance Corporal Matt Southern says additional troopers will be on the roads to help enforce road safety.

This Labor Day weekend gas prices are expected to be the cheapest gas prices in three years.

Gas Buddy is predicting that the national average gas price this Labor Day weekend will be about $2.55 per gallon, which is down nearly 30 cents from last year.

The cost of gas on Labor Day itself may be the third lowest in the last decade.

Gas prices are expected to fall even more in the fall to possibly below $2.00 a gallon in some states, with the transition back to cheaper winter blend gasoline.