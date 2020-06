LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A car accident near Ladson is causing major traffic on I-26 westbound.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, all westbound lanes of I-26 are blocked. They are asking for everyone to seek an alternative route and prepare for delays.

According to a source, drivers who are in that area of I-26 are being forced to exit onto Ashley Phosphate Road.

Details are limited at this time

Count on us for more updates as they are made available.