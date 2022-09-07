LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- An anonymous employee at the the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicle (SCDMV) branch wants metal detectors and security guards placed in their office and others across South Carolina after a shooting in the building.

The employee was helping a customer at their desk when someone who Berkeley County Sheriffs Deputies believe to be La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess allegedly opened fire inside the location on September 6 injuring two people with gun fire.

“It was just chaos. I heard boom and then running, screaming and scattering,” said the employee.

The employee wants the SCDMV and state lawmakers to take note of the incident and look into having more security measures in government offices. All but two SCDMV offices across the state do not have metal detectors and security guards.

“If there were metal detectors there I feel like it wouldn’t have happened. There’s a possibility that it still would’ve happened, but there would have been something there to alert that he was there and had a weapon,” said the employee. “I feel like we need security. We need it and it’s very necessary.”





Even though the incident was not related to the Ladson location’s operations, the employee says customers have threatened staff members before.

“There’s always an incident that escalates and this right here has escalated beyond what they ever thought would happen,” said the employee. “People don’t always get the service that they’re coming there for. They get upset, angry and irate. They want to invite you outside. They basically want to beat you up for not doing what they needed to have done.”

One of the victims that Bess allegedly shot was his believed target, but the other was an innocent bystander.

“It shows we do not have proper procedures to keep our customers safe,” said the employee.





Kevin Schwedo, SCDMV’s Executive Director, says that they will review the incident and gather ideas from employees.

“I won’t talk about present or future measures that we’re going to take,” said Schedwo “I always listen to input from employees. They come up with absolutely magnificent ideas.”

The SCDMV will be doing an after action review assessment and speaking with law enforcement as well.

“You have to make (decisions) on hard facts and a true assessment. The true assessment is what in fact will lead us to a decision as to changing or modifying our current security posture,” said Schwedo.

Representative JA Moore, who is from District 15, met with Schwedo on Wednesday and wants to band together with local elected officials to address what employees are upset about.

“Everything is on the table. We need to do a risk assessment throughout all our departments that provide public services. We need to make sure we’re providing safety to everyone who enters a government facility,” said Representative Moore.

Funding through the state budget and new laws are options for Representative Moore to do that.

“I think we need to do it now,” said Representative Moore. “We’re going to do everything in our power.”

For the workers in Ladson the message is aimed at both Schwedo and elected officials like Representative Moore.

“I want the higher-ups and Columbia to know that we are not safe,” said the employee.