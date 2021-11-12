Ladson residents concerned over growing litter problem, calling on officials to help

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – When driving down Stoney Road or Heaton Drive in Ladson, you’ll notice trash lining the street. But residents say it’s getting worse, and they’re not sure who to turn to.

According to Ladson resident, Amanda Collers, people have started dumping tv’s, mattresses, and even couches on the sides of the roads.

“We can’t get help from the county, getting it picked up. And we can’t collectively as a community, haul those things off,” Collers said.

Collers and other community members clean the litter themselves. They joined the nonprofit, PalmettoPride, which provides safety equipment for residents to pick up litter a few days during the year.

Aside from that, Collers said residents also go out at least once a month to collect trash on their own.

However, she said they are struggling to find help with the bigger items.

“A few years ago, we had assigned people who would contact the (Charleston) county when we had big things, and they would come out here and pick it up and now we’re having trouble getting them out here to have it picked up,” Collers explained.

When asked about this issue, Charleston County officials told News 2 Stoney Road and Heaton Drive are state roads. Officials said the county steps in if the trash is on private property.

County officials released a statement to News 2:

“If a property owner leaves trash for collection for more than 48 to 72 hours, then they are in violation of Charleston County ordinance. To address trash left on private property, residents can call Charleston County Code Enforcement. A code enforcement officer shall serve written notice on the owner of the property requiring the owner to abate or remove the litter within 15 calendar days from the date of the notice.”

Collers also said she and other community members have reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. She said they told residents to submit work orders online.

On Friday, News 2 reached out to SCDOT about the issue. They said they hadn’t received any recent reports of litter, however, they said district employees inspected the area and removed what they could accommodate in their truck. They submitted a work order for the rest of the trash.

They advise residents to report issues on state roads at 855-GO-SCDOT or click here.