LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Ladson shooting injured a man Wednesday.

According to CCSO, the call about the shooting came in just before 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nestwood Street.

The man told deputies that he was standing outside when he felt a pain in his foot before learning he was shot.

The man suffered a minor injury and was taken to Trident Medical Center.

“Detectives questioned the victim and witnesses, but no suspect description was developed,” CCSO said.

Deputies are working to determine was events led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700.