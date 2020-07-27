Laid off during pandemic; local woman launches own clothing business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lifelong dream became a reality for Rehling de Roos after using her unemployment money to launch her own clothing line.

de Roos was laid off from her job due to the pandemic and decided to take a risk. Now, she has two clothing lines.

The company, Rehling de Roos, named for its founder, was founded in January of this year.

Both lines, Rehling de Roos Athletica and Premier Equestrian, are made from sustainable fabrics like rayon sourced from bamboo. Recycled fabrics are also a key part in making the clothes.

Although de Roos is based in Charleston, all the clothes are manufactured in Texas. de Roos says bringing jobs to the United States was one of her goals.

“It’s really important to me to keep everything here in the United States,” she said. “I am a ‘made in the USA’ company. I would like to employ more Americans and help other people make their dreams come true.”

Once business picks up de Roos wants to donate a portion of her profits to military charities, like the Wounded Warrior Project, because she was raised in a military family.

Another important part of her life is equestrian and she plans to donate part of her profits to equestrian charities as well.

To shop Rehling de Roos, click here.