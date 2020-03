BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A lane closure is expected in Berkeley County on Friday, March 13.

The closure will be on I-26 westbound near the area of exit 194 surrounding Jedburg Road.

The operation will be conducted between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.