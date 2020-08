SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A lane closure is expected in beginning this week.

The closure will be on Highway 17A at the Berkeley Circle intersection and on Berkeley Circle.

It will happen on Wednesday, August 12 and Thursday, August 13 from 9:00 pm until 6:00 am each morning.

The purpose of the closure is to remove and install asphalt on Highway 17A and Berkeley Circle.

Drivers are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area.