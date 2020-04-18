Lane closure on Savannah Highway following car accident

WCBD News 2
by: Antonio Stinson
Courtesy: MGN
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies have closed all northbound lanes of Savannah Highway because of a traffic collision.
Deputies are currently rerouting traffic.
They are asking all motorists to avoid the area if possible.
@ChasCoSheriff has all northbound lanes of Savannah Hwy shut down just before Main Rd due to a traffic collision. Deputies are attempting to reroute traffic. Avoid area if possible. #chsnews #chstrfc— Roger Antonio (@PIOCaptRAntonio) April 18, 2020
@ChasCoSheriff has all northbound lanes of Savannah Hwy shut down just before Main Rd due to a traffic collision. Deputies are attempting to reroute traffic. Avoid area if possible. #chsnews #chstrfc