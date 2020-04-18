Lane closure on Savannah Highway following car accident

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies have closed all northbound lanes of Savannah Highway because of a traffic collision.

Deputies are currently rerouting traffic.

They are asking all motorists to avoid the area if possible.

