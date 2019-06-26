Lane closures announced for I-526/Wando Bridge this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists should take note of another round of lane closures on I-526 over the Wando River.

The east and westbound lanes on the Wando Bridge will be closed this Sunday, June 30th, through Tuesday, July 2nd.

Construction crews will be working in the median of I-526.

Lane closures will begin at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and will re-open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers traveling near the construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with traffic control signs, traffic cones and barrels, speed limits, and message board information.

The closures and construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.