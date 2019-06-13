Lane closures announced for I-526 Wando Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction crews have announced another round of westbound and eastbound lane closures for the Wando Bridge on I-526.

Banks Construction said lane closures will be put into place beginning Sunday, June 16th until Thursday, June 27th.

Construction operations will be performed in the median of I-526 Sunday – Thursday nights over this two-week period.

The single lane closure operations are expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. (Eastbound weeknights and Sunday night-both directions) and 9:00 p.m. (Westbound weeknights), and travel lanes will be open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers traveling near the construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with traffic control signs, traffic cones and barrels, speed limits, and message board information.

The closures and construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.