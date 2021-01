BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures are expected this week in Berkeley County.

The closure, due to crews conducting flagging operations, will happen on Saturday, January 16 from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm.

It will take place from the Royle Road and Harold Drive intersection to just past Royle Road and Sangaree Parkway.

During the work, the roadway will stay open, but officials say to expect minor delays.