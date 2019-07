WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A resurfacing project in West Ashley will work on Parsonage and Old Parsonage Roads.

Crews will dig up the old asphalt and replace it with new asphalt.

Drivers can expect lane and road closures throughout the process with detours.

Residents of the area will have access to their homes.

The road work will go from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM every day through July 26.