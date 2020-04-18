Lane closures expected in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures are expected in Berkeley County today.

Lanes will be closed on Old Mt. Holly Road and Highway 52 as more work is being done in the area.

The closures will take place on Saturday, April 18 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and will include both the eastbound side of Old Mt. Holly Road and the southbound outside lane of Highway 52.

Eastbound traffic on Old Mt. Holly Road will be detoured to Highway 52 via Old Moncks Corner Road to U.S. 176. The westbound lane on Old Mt. Holly Road will remain open to traffic traveling from Highway 52.