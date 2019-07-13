Lane closures for I-26 announced due to Volvo Interchange Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces lane closures for I-26 from mile marker 188 to mile marker 191.

The schedule for closings is as follows:

I-26 Westbound Left and Right Lane Closures

Sunday, July 14: 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Monday, July 15: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 16: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 17: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, July 18: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

I-26 Eastbound Right and Left Lane Closures

Sunday, July 14: 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Monday, July 15: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 16: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 17: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Thursday, July 18: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Both lanes will not be closed at the same time.

According to officials, all scheduled times are approximate and dependent on the weather.

Drivers traveling near the construction zones are asked to be aware of equipment and crews, new and changing traffic patterns, and to comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.