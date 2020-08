UPDATE – August 7 at 1:36 pm – The northbound lanes of the Crosstown in Charleston are now open to traffic.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police officers are responding to an overturned vehicle in Mount Pleasant.

The northbound lanes of the Crosstown headed to Mount Pleasant are shut down at this time due to the overturned vehicle.

Officers are asking motorists to take alternate routes until further notice.