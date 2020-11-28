Last chance to vote in round one of our Christmas movie bracket

SANTA’S WORKSHOP (NEXSTAR) — It’s the great debate this time of year: What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land?

Some people will argue it’s one of the classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Holiday Inn,” but newer generations will point to films like “A Christmas Story” or “Elf.”

Now it’s time to settle the score.

We’ve taken the top 32 holiday movies and placed them in the Ultimate Christmas Movie Bracket. Over the next four weeks, you’ll be able to make your round-by-round picks until only one movie emerges as the GOAT of the Christmas movie genre. Round one of the bracket closes on Monday morning, so make your picks while you still can!

