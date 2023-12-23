NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A lot of travelers are making their way to Charleston International today, hopping on that last minute flight just in time for Christmas.

One airport worker News 2 spoke to said today and yesterday were the busiest holiday travel days they’ve seen.

Emily Thompson was among the crowd.

Her and her pup are headed to Arkansas.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my family I’m looking forward to Christmas cookies that my mom is making as we speak, and some cold weather to actually feel like Christmas,” Thompson said.

Thompson saying she got to the airport 2 hours early.

“I’m a little anxious about the holiday traffic but so excited,” Thompson said. “Just wanted to arrive early just in case and I have my dog and so I just want to make sure he’s feeling safe and comfortable. It’s not fun to rush with him.”

Also a part of the travel rush was Mary Nelson.

“I’m going to Homestead, Florida from Kingstree, South Carolina,” Nelson said.

She says she also got to the airport earlier than usual after seeing how busy it’s been.

Nelson saying she’s most excited to see family this Christmas.

“I’m going to see my only uncle, spend time with him, then be back with my kids by the new year,” Nelson said.