CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the Lowcountry are making final preparations ahead of any impacts we may see from what is currently Hurricane Ian.

Sandbag stations are set up all across the Lowcountry and people are preparing their homes for impact.

A local home restoration expert, Kevin Smith, owner of ServPro in Mt. Pleasant, says to bring all your outdoor items inside, move any items in low-lying areas in your home to higher ground, and call your insurance company ahead of time to find out what is covered and what is not.

Additional measures include purchasing snacks and water, filling up vehicles with gas, refilling medications and first aid supplies, and more.

Check out our Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide for a checklist and last-minute tasks you can do to keep yourself, your family, and your home safe during the storm.