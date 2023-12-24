NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Christmas Day is tomorrow and today on Christmas Eve, a lot of shoppers were out and about getting those last-minute gifts.

The Tanger Outlets opened their doors for special holiday hours.

“We have some things for a close friend of mine from Bath and Body Works, two things actually,” Shanishka Butler said.

Butler’s parents are visiting her from the Bahamas this year.

“We have been looking forward to this this trip, we planned it for quite a bit,” Butler’s dad, Derek Taylor said.

Butler says they planned a full day of shopping together.

Butler said, “We’re going to go to old navy, we’re going to go to coach because somebody likes bags.”

Butler’s mom, Alevna Taylor, says she always likes to go shopping in Charleston during her visits because the shopping is better than the Bahamas.

“It’s a big difference. The variety, there’s no end to the variety. We can purchase what we want, not what they have,” Taylor said.

However, shopping or not, they say they’re just glad to be together as a family this Christmas.

“Being with her. I haven’t been here, my wife came up last year, but I haven’t been here since we reopened since Covid,” Taylor said.

The Outlets will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.