Last-minute shoppers scramble to find the perfect Christmas gift

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Christmas is less than a week away, but some people here in the Lowcountry haven’s finished their holiday shopping just yet. Now, they’re feeling the stress and excitement that comes with last-minute Christmas shopping.

The deadline for last-minute Christmas shoppers is inching closer as they scramble to find the perfect gift.

“Looking for some presents for my sisters,” Carson Moore said. “I got one already, I’m still looking for a few more, but I’ve been doing the rounds around Towne Centre. I still don’t really know but, just looking for something special.”

Some shoppers aren’t stressing, however, because this is normal for them.

“I am out here sort of beginning my shopping,” Nicole Seitz said. “Believe it or not, this is what I do every year, because I’m a teacher. So, I’m finally out of school and I can finally focus on Christmas.”

Customers say shopping this year is going smoother than last year.

“This year, you don’t really see that many people with masks on anymore,” Moore said. “It’s kind of a lot easier to get in and out of shops and stuff like that.”

Now that it’s crunch time, shoppers prefer to shop in stores rather than risk an online order not arriving in time.

“I’m not going to bank on that,” Seitz said. “So, I’m just going to see what I can find out in the wild here.”

With everything going on, shoppers made sure not to get caught in the frenzy of last-minute shopping. “It’s not about the presents,” Seitz said. “It’s not about all that. The fact that my family is actually home. I don’t have COVID, we’re well, we’re together, that’s what it’s all about. So, I am truly filled with peace this Christmas.”