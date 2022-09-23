COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire.

“The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind heavy brush and woods,” fire officials said. “Engine 19 arrived to find the single story wood frame dwelling fully involved.”

The roof and walls on one end of the home were already collapsed, and crews were on the scene for about three hours.

The fire destroyed the home and the cause is under investigation.