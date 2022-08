An alligator swims along the shoreline of a canal at Holiday Park, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person.

The South Carolina Department of Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are on scene and investigating.

Details at this time are limited. Count on 2 for updates.