10 best places to get a pizza in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pizza is a fun, feel-good food that fits with any time, place or occasion.

While the Lowcountry is best known for Southern staples such as shrimp and grits, there is no lacking of pizza joints serving up some delicious pies.

Influences from all over the world, whether it’s a hand-tossed, thin crust New York style, hearty homemade sauces in Italy, or deep-dish Detroit style, lots of creative pizzas are available for Charlestonians to enjoy across the the Lowcountry.

Here are some of the best places to grab a delicious slice in the Lowcountry, according to Yelp:

EVO Pizzeria – 1075 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston

This restaurant has an average review of four and a half out of five stars from 585 reviews. The restaurant was voted to have the number one pizza in South Carolina by Food Network Magazine. In addition, the pizzeria was voted as Best Restaurant in North Charleston, 5 years in a row by Charleston locals. EVO Pizzeria prides themselves on supporting local farmers, using only the freshest ingredients. Their pizza dough and mozzarella are prepared twice a day, and their sauces and soups are slow-cooked everyday. The family business opened in 2005 and continues to work closely with local producers.

2. Park Pizza Company – 1028 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston

What makes Park Pizza Company special is their offering of take and bake, where pizzas are prepared, assembled and wrapped on a special tray with cooking directions for customers to take home and bake at their convenience. Park Pizza Company carries an average four and a half out of five star rating, and focuses on simple ideas with creative applications. The pizzeria takes favored food concepts and puts their own creative spin on it – like their favorites, She Crab pizza and Suburrito sandwich. Not traditionalists at all, Park Pizza Company creates exciting and delicious food that can satisfy even the pickiest taste buds out there.

3. D’Allesandro’s Pizza – 229 Saint Philip Street, Downtown Charleston

Started by two Philadelphia natives in 2006, Nick and Ben D’Allesandro had one thing in mind: “Make great pizza and serve cold beer.” The two Philadephians went on a mission to serve gourmet pizza and cold beer at affordable prices in Downtown Charleston. The restaurant has an average rating of four out of five stars and has a simple philosophy, “if the pizza is good, and the beer is cold, people will come.” De’Allesandro’s offer a variety of pies including the classic Margherita, Meat Lovers, Drunk Hawaiian and even vegetarian options such as the Big Cheesy and the Mushroom Madness. Patrons can also make their own pies, with 30 different sauces and toppings to choose from.

4. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza – 1795 North Highway 17, Unit 1, Mount Pleasant

This Detroit inspired pizza joint has an average rating of five out of five stars, and is the creation of three Detroit natives, husband and wife Pete and Toni Sahutske, and entrepreneur and pizza lover Steve Hopkins. The three teamed up to bring the Detroit style pizza to Mount Pleasant. With years of experience in the pizza business, the art of Detroit style pizza is perfected, and with that combined with first rate customer service, patrons are surely in for a treat. The restaurant believes that “You won’t find anything like this,” serving up pies with a crispy deep dish crust, unique brick cheese, baked in authentic blue steel pizza pans.

5. Pizzeria Di Giovanni – 40 North Market Street, Downtown

This four out of five star rated pizzeria features a secret recipe that was passed down through family generations. Mr. Giovanni himself was inspired by his mother and beloved sister. Pizzeria Di Giovanni cooks authentic Italian pizza with only the best ingredients that is sure enough to satisfy any picky eater. The restaurant allows customers to create their own pies with an offering of delicious toppings, and different sizes, all at affordable prices.

6. Famulari’s Pizzeria – 1721 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston

Launched in 2008 in Summerville, this restaurant has an average rating of four and a half stars out of five. Brothers Jason and Justin Famulari teamed up with two of their longtime friends to create the best possible pizza. The pizzeria was voted to have the Best Pizza in Summerville nearly every year since its launch. Famulari’s features a blend of New York and Chicago style pizza dishes. Whether you want a that perfectly foldable slice with a crispy crust and doughy middle layer, or a thick, heavy deep dish with the restaurant’s in-house dough, Famaluri’s Pizzeria has delicious pies for everyone.

7. Frannie & The Fox – 181 Church Street, Downtown Charleston

This wood-fired eatery carries an average rating of four and a half stars out of five. The restaurant opened in August 2020, offering shareable dishes including pizza, small plates and fresh seasonal salads. The menu is described as “adventurous yet approachable”, crafted with the freshest ingredients with a Southern twist Frannie & The Fox is located in Hotel Emeline, but you do not have to be a hotel guest to enjoy the luxuries of this wood-fired eatery serving up popular meals favored by in the Lowcountry, backed by the warm and engaging environment.

8. Crust Wood Fired Pizza – 1956-B Maybank Highway, Charleston

This wood-fired pizza joint has an average rating of four and a half out of five stars. This pizzeria focuses on fresh, simple ingredients either made in house from scratch or sourced locally. Crust serves a wide variety of salads, pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Daily menus specials only have the best ingredients delivered to the kitchen every day. The eatery also features a full service bar with craft and macro brews by the bottle and on draft, a fine wine selection, and house cocktails.

9. Paisano’s Pizza Grill – 1151 Queensborough Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

With an average rating of four out of five stars, Paisano’s Pizza Grill is the place for families to come together, or for friends to hang out after work. The restaurant was founded by two best friends that share a passion for pizza with only the freshest of ingredients, bubbling cheese on a homemade crust. Paisano’s menus features pizzas, sandwiches, gyros, wings, and more.

10. Monza – 451 King Street, Downtown Charleston

Monza Pizza Bar is a casual Italian restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Charleston. With an average star rating of four out of five stars, this eatery offers wood-fired pizza, salads, small plates, fresh pastas, and classic Italian desserts, all made in-house. Monza Pizza Bar is known as a true Charleston favorite, being in an ideal location for a quick, healthy dinner, an good evening cocktail, or just a nice feast with friends and family.