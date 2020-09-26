100 Hole Hike Golf Marathon looking to bring change to lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) –

First Tee – Greater Charleston is looking to break down barriers with the help of the game of golf.

“You know, we’re excited about seeing all these volunteers and people who really believe in the purpose come together,” said volunteer Scott Peevy. “We got a volunteer pool of over 200 people. Like I said, we got 83 people playing and everybody is in it for the same purpose.”

Golfers are teaming up to complete 100 holes to raise money for young children in the Charleston area.

“The First Tee – Greater Charleston is a character education program focused on teaching kids life lessons, core values of integrity and respect,” said Scott. “So, this event, the 100 Hole Hike, is in place to raise money to support that.”

The lessons and opportunitities First Tee provides looks to benefit the generations to come.

“So this year is all about breaking down those barriers and kind of providing kids in our community with access to free golf, scholarships, inclusion, and creating those safe environments for everyone,” said volunteer Taylor Sekanovich.

For some volunteers, the foundations hit close to home.

“I’ve got kids of my own,” said Scott. “So the foundations and goals really resonate at home and it’s important to teach these kids good life lessons.”

“Junior golf is like a really important part of my childhood,” said Taylor. “Just the life skills you get from being apart of the First Tee is going to make such an impact on generations now and in the future.”

Last year’s tournament raised over $100,000 and had success in other areas as well.

“83% of parents report that kids come away from the program with higher confidence levels,” said Scott. “97% of parents report that kids come out of the program with better behaviors, so its the output that we look forward to and making kids better people.”

For more information on First Tee – Greater Charleston, check out their website here.