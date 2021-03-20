15th annual Walk for Water raises awareness, funds for Water Mission

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 15th annual Water Mission Walk for Water was Saturday morning at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness of the world’s water crisis and money for the local non-profit Water Mission so they can continue their work in helping provide access to safe water to more than two billion people worldwide.

Hundreds participated in the Walk for Water both in person and virtually. Participants that walked in the in-person event carried buckets for two miles similar to how people experiencing the water crisis walk miles to get water daily.

“There’s 2.2 billion people worldwide who don’t have access to safe water and anything we can do to bring awareness to that and raise support so we can do something about it is impacting lives directly by bringing access to safe water and sanitation,” said George Greene, the President and CEO of Water Mission.

Since 2001, Water Mission has been working to provide access to clean water for communities in need around the world. To learn more about Water Mission and their work, click here.